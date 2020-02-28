‘Best is not to peddle my name without permission’: Smriti Irani lashes out at political analyst

On Friday, Union minister Smriti Irani lashed out at a political analyst on Twitter after he tagged the BJP leader in a book launch tweet. Irani told the political analyst that it’s best not to peddle her name without her permission.

It all started after Pradeep Bhandari, a political expert, while tweeting about his book launch tagged Smriti Irani. Bhandari has written a book named Modi Mandate 2019: Dispatches From Ground Zero which was launched on Thursday. While tweeting about the book launch, Bhandari said: "Not even 24 hours, no book launch and still people's book Modi @narendramodi Mandate 2019: Dispatches from Ground Zero is there in Non-Fiction Best Seller. If you want to know how @smritiirani defeated @RahulGandhi in Amethi."