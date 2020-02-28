‘Best is not to peddle my name without permission’: Smriti Irani lashes out at political analyst

On Friday, Union minister Smriti Irani lashed out at a political analyst on Twitter after he tagged the BJP leader in a book launch tweet. Irani told the political analyst that it’s best not to peddle her name without her permission.
It all started after Pradeep Bhandari, a political expert, while tweeting about his book launch tagged Smriti Irani. Bhandari has written a book named Modi Mandate 2019: Dispatches From Ground Zero which was launched on Thursday. While tweeting about the book launch, Bhandari said: "Not even 24 hours, no book launch and still people's book Modi @narendramodi Mandate 2019: Dispatches from Ground Zero is there in Non-Fiction Best Seller. If you want to know how @smritiirani defeated @RahulGandhi in Amethi."
Replying to Bhandari, Smriti Irani said that she never met him, so how is he claiming to have researched on her. She further said that best is not to peddle her name without permission. "Best wishes for your book but I’m curious how would you know how I defeated RG in Amethi ??? I’ve never met you, never spoken to you, never has anyone remotely told me how you claim to have research! Hence, best is not to peddle my name without permission," the Union Minister tweeted.
While Irani lashed out at Bhandari, another writer and political analyst named Vikas Saraswat came in support of Bhandari. Saraswat told the Union Minister that not all political commentary need interviews and the argument with Bhandari was avoidable.
Saraswat quoting Irani's tweet said: "Madam this was avoidable. Not in good taste. Others can have a ringside view. Not all political commentary needs interviews with protagonists. You are looked upon with great respect for your grit, determination and hard work. This young man is all of it in his own field." This tweet was later deleted.
Replying to Saraswat, Smriti Irani said that ethics demand that either she or her office is spoken to about the book’s research. The BJP leader replying to Saraswat said on Twitter: "Ethics demand that either I or my office is spoken to. Many writers who did not support me infact are genuinely anti me did inform me that they are writing. I have on authority every psephological position re Amethi 2019 and would not disclose it in his best interest."
Pradeep Bhandari's book Modi Mandate 2019: Dispatches From Ground Zero was launched on Thursday. The book talks about how the BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and emerged as the single-largest party.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)