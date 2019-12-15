'Berozgaaron ki chai, pakode', law graduates, MBA and PhD holders sell tea during Bharat Bachao andolan

As part of the Bharat Bachao rally, a group of law graduates, an MBA and a PhD in international relations stood outside the Ramlila Maidan on Saturday dressed in their graduation robes selling tea and pakodas. The group kept calling out loudly to each passerby “berozgaaron ki chai...pakode”, reported the Hindustan Times.

Monty Shukla and Sanjay Yadav, the law graduates, Nagesh Kariappa, the MBA degree holder and Manish Kumar with a PhD in international relations were protesting against the BJP government inability to create job opportunities. The group was a part of the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally organized by the Congress, senior party leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi also addressed the rally.

The rally was attended by many affluent politicians and supporters of the Congress, leaders took turns to hurl attacks on the Modi-led BJP government in the country. P. Chidambaram, former Union Finance Minister, who is out on bail in the INX media case also addressed the rally. The leaders shot at the BJP for promoting communal disharmony, the downfall of the economy and staggering unemployment in India.

People had come from Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala to attend the rally. Kariappa, who travelled from Kerala to be a part of the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally told HT, “I do not come from a very affluent family, but my parents pushed me to pursue higher education so that I do not have to face the fate they had to. Even after completing their post-graduation, young people in the country are unemployed, and the BJP government is responsible for it.”

Some rally attendees wore onion earrings, while some wore t-shirts reading ‘Modi hai to mandhi hai’, which translates to, ‘Is there is Modi, there is economic slowdown.’