Bengaluru's celebrated cross-country biker King Richard Srinivasan dies after his bike crashes into camel in Jaisalmer

Bengaluru: King Richard Srinivasan, the IT city’s celebrated cross-country biker, died on Wednesday night after his bike crashed into a camel that suddenly came his way in Fatehgarh subdivision of Jaisalmer district.

King, along with three friends, was headed to Jaisalmer town. He sustained serious head injuries in the accident.

King, 45, was accompanied by Narayan from Bengaluru, and Dr Vijay and Venugopal from Chennai on the tour. Their tour was to conclude in Bengaluru on January 23.

He had covered Asia, Europe, America, and Australia on his Tiger 800. He had recently upgraded to BMW GS and was planning to go on an expedition to Africa.

In 2018, he went on a world tour covering 21 countries, riding from Bengaluru to London. The next year he covered the US, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Argentina.