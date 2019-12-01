Bengaluru woman kills newborn granddaughter by throwing her off the roof

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Bengaluru's Myadarahalli.

The woman reportedly threw her newborn grandchild from the rooftop of their house as she had been upset over the birth of a girl child.

According to reports, the incident took place while the baby's mother was in the washroom.

The woman, Parameshwari, utilised the opportunity to throw the baby from the room. She reportedly tried to mislead the mother by claiming that a stranger had entered the house and taken the baby away.

The police was summoned, and reportedly the body of the week-old girl was found in a vacant plot adjacent to the house with head injuries.

The woman has confessed to the crime.