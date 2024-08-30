 Bengaluru Woman Attacked By Stray Dog In Banaswadi, Saved By Locals; Shocking Video Surfaces
Updated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet showing visuals of a woman being attacked by a stray dog on a busy road. The incident reportedly occurred in the OMBR layout area of Banaswadi in North Bengaluru. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

CCTV Footage Shows Dog Attack

In the viral CCTV footage, one can see a woman walking on the road until a dog suddenly comes close to her and bites her on the feet. The woman then can be seen resisting the dog. Fortunately, she was saved by locals present nearby at the scene. Another visual shows her bloodied feet with bite marks.

Elderly Woman Dies Due To Stray Dog Attack

It is not clear when the incident took place. There are no confirmed reports on the injuries sustained by the victim or about her medical condition. However, this one adds to a long list of dog-related incidents taking place in the garden city of India. Just two days ago, a 76-year-old retired teacher died after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was on her morning walk near her house in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to a PTI report citing police, Rajdulari Sinha was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am.

7-year-old Boy Mauled To Death By Pit Bull In Goa's Anjuna; Owner Booked
A case of unnatural death report has been filed in Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer told PTI. Sinha, mother-in-law of an airman sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, he said.

