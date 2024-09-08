 Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Of India Likely To Witness Moderate Rainfall, Says IMD; Check Temperatures, AQI & More
Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Of India Likely To Witness Moderate Rainfall, Says IMD; Check Temperatures, AQI & More

According to the IMD, moderate rain is expected to continue in the city throughout the week. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall in the Silicon City of India on Sunday, with generally cloudy skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius.

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:26 pm. The humidity is expected to be 71 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West direction at a speed of 24 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 20.0, which indicates good visibility in the city.

Today's weather

Moderate rain is expected to continue in the city throughout the week, said, IMD. Meanwhile, Coastal areas and South Interior Karnataka will likely witness heavy rainfall and is expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning till September 9. No rain alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre ((KSNDMC) shared a weather report for upcoming five days and stated, "Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain is expected over coastal and hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Widespread rain is likely to occur today in the northern districts of the northern hinterland."

article-image

Weather forecast on September 9

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 20 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius on Monday. The skies will likely mostly cloudy and the humidity will likely to be 72 per cent.

