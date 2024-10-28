Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Garden City, Average Temperatures To Hover Around 28 Degrees Celsius

Bengaluru Weather | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The Garden city witnessed the sunrise at 06:12 am and the sunset, which is expected at 5:54 pm on Tuesday, October 28. According to the IMD, light rainfall is anticipated in the city and the clouds are expected to be partly cloudy and likely to remain the same. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the average temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level is expected to be around 59 per cent. The wind is expected to blow from the West at a speed of 10 Km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 103.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city.

Today's weather forecast

Today, the sky promises to rain, so do not forget to keep your umbrellas if you plan to go outside. Meanwhile, moderate rain with thunder is likely to occur in south Interior districts and coastal and hilly areas of Karnataka. According to the weather department, dry air is likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka.

Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and noted, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive moderate rainfall. Scattered showers are expected over the South Interior and North Interior districts. #KSNDMC."

Weather forecast for October 29

The city is expected to witness the sunrise at 06:12 am and the Sunset at 5:54 pm. on Wednesday, October 29. Residential will likely experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy. Meanwhile, the average humidity is expected to range between 60 and 70 percent. The wind is predicted to blow from the West at a speed of 10 km/h.