Bengaluru Weather Update For October 25: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather | PTI

Bengaluru: The city is predicted to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, which is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms, and lightning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees on Friday (October 25).

The humidity level is expected to be around 61 per cent . The weather department has advised residents to avoid traveling and not to roam around rivers and seas. The wind is expected to blow from the West at a speed of 10 Km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 34, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಂದಿನ 2 ವಾರಗಳ ಸಂಚಿತ ಮಳೆಯ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು:

Cumulative Rainfall Forecast Maps for the next 2 weeks over the State #KSNDMC pic.twitter.com/6DL38nTMdc — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 24, 2024

Today's weather forecast

The city saw the sunrise at 06:12 am and likely to set at 05:56 pm. Scattered moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in South Interior Karnataka, coastal and hilly districts of the state. Meanwhile, scattered moderate rainfall is likely in the districts of North Interior Karnataka.

The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast direction at a speed of 13 Km/h. Today's forecast promises the sky to rain, so plan your day accordingly and keep your umbrellas handy if you plan to go outside today.

FRIDAY FORECAST FOR BENGALURU



GM Friends. A challenging working week concludes in a mild manner.



Lets check the parameters:

RH is reasonably extended, not dense : Ok

Cape index is moderate: Ok

Steering wind speed at 4-5 knots : +ve

Air-Dp Diff at 3-4c : -ve

Inland convergence… pic.twitter.com/tKgfpY7wiI — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 25, 2024

Weather forecast for October 26

The city is expected to witness the sunrise at 06:12 am and the Sunset at 5:55 pm on Saturday, October 26. Residentials of the city will likely experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, humidity is expected to range between 60 and 70 per cent. The wind is predicted to blow from the Northwest at a speed of 26 km/h.