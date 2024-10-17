 Bengaluru Weather Today: Karnataka's Capital City To Experience Light Drizzle, AQI In Good Category
The city is set to experience light rainfall on Thursday. Bengaluru's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up at 06:10 am with the minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and the sun is expected to set at 5:59 pm on Thursday. Bengaluru is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall is expected in the city with scattered thunderstorms and lightning. Skies are forecasted to be cloudy and it is likely to remain the same throughout the day.

Light rainfall is expected for Thursday

Today in Bengaluru, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is predicted to stand at 42.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The wind is expected to blow continuously from the Southwest with a speed of 13 km/h and the humidity to be around 76 per cent, which is less than the humidity level of Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department predicted light drizzle in the city with 2.8mm of precipitation.

The weather department issued a yellow alert in coastal areas, North Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is likely to occur with lightning, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and squalls. Taking the IMD as a source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and said, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state are expected to witness heavy rains with thunder and lightning and gusty winds today, while rains are likely to be less in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD, due to the depression of air pressure existing in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy downpours with thunder and lightning and gusty winds are expected in most parts of the South Interior and some parts of North Interior of Karnataka on Friday, October 18. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Bengaluru till October 18. After that, the intensity of rainfall will be reduced.

