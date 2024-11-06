Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Partly Cloudy Skies; AQI Remains In 'Moderate' Category

Bengaluru Weather | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The city which is set to experience light rainfall on Wednesday (November 6), saw the Sunrise at 06:15 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:51 pm. The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level is expected to be around 54 per cent. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 14 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 132.0, which indicates moderate air quality in the city.

Today's weather forecast

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies which is likely to remain the same throughout the day. Coastal areas, hilly regions, south interior districts, and hilly areas of Karnataka are likely to experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Meanwhile, dry air is likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka.

Taking the IMD as the source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said, "Moderate rain with thundershowers & gusty winds is expected over the hilly districts adjoining the southern interior, coastal & coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are expected over north interior districts."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD, the city will experience more rainfall in upcoming days. The intensity of rainfall will increase from Saturday, November 9, in various parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belgaum, Raichur, Chikkaballapur and Udupi.