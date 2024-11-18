 Bengaluru Weather Today: Know Temperatures, AQI, Humidity And More
Bengaluru Weather Today: Know Temperatures, AQI, Humidity And More

According to the IMD, the city is set to experience the minimum temperature expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to range around 27 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy skies.

Sunanda Singh | Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | FP Photo

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience the minimum and maximum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius on Monday, November 18. The citizens witnessed sunrise at 06:20 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm.

The average temperature is likely to range around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 64 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the East at a speed of 18 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas. In North Interior Karnataka, dry air is likely to prevail today with scattered showers. Taking to the social media platform X, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and stated, "Scattered moderate rain is likely over the southern interior, coastal and hilly districts of the state Dry air is likely for north interior districts. #KSNDMC."

The weather department said that rainfall is likely in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of the Bay of Bengal continues to have an impact on the weather system (patterns).

article-image

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rainfall is likely to be reduced for the rest of the days in Karnataka. Meanwhile, scattered to moderate rains are expected in North Interior Karnataka.

