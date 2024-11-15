Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall; Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Rainfall | AFP

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience moderate rainfall on Friday (November 15). The citizens witnessed sunrise at 06:18 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are predicted in the city.

The average temperature is likely to range around 22 degrees Celsius, and the humidity level is expected to range around 74 per cent. The wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 14 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 25.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

The IMD predicted that the city will experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The meteorological department stated that there is a high chance of precipitation in these areas due to the ongoing cyclone activity in the central Bay of Bengal impacting the weather patterns. Today, there is a possibility of moderate rain and heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in South Interior Karnataka, as well as the coastal and hilly areas of the state. At the same time, isolated moderate showers are expected in North Interior Karnataka.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that there will be a decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the upcoming days. At the same time, there will be scattered to moderate rainfall in North Interior Karnataka. In the meantime, there will be isolated moderate rain and isolated heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds until Monday, November 17th.