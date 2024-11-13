Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall Till November 15, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather | PTI

Bengaluru: The city is set to witness light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday (November 13) and the sunrise at 06:17 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are predicted in the city till Friday, November 15. The weather department also forecasted that the city is likely to experience widespread rainfall with thunderstorms.

The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 79 per cent. The wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 18 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 11.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

According to the IMD, the rainfall is likely in the city, and light rainfall is anticipated till November 15. The weather department said that rainfall is likely in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of the Bay of Bengal continues to have an impact on the weather system (patterns). Today, scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka, coastal and hilly regions of the state. Meanwhile, scattered moderate rainfall is predicted in North Interior Karnataka.

Read Also Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms

Weather forecast for November 14

Bengaluru is predicted to receive light rainfall on Thursday (November 14) with lightning and thunderstorms. The city will likely witness the sunrise at 6:18 am and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 16 km/h.