 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall Till November 15, Says IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall Till November 15, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall Till November 15, Says IMD

According to the IMD, the city will experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to range around 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | PTI

Bengaluru: The city is set to witness light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday (November 13) and the sunrise at 06:17 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are predicted in the city till Friday, November 15. The weather department also forecasted that the city is likely to experience widespread rainfall with thunderstorms.

The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 79 per cent. The wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 18 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 11.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab Alleges Poll Code Violation By Shinde-Sena In Worli, Claims Money & Gifts Are Being Used To Buy Votes
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab Alleges Poll Code Violation By Shinde-Sena In Worli, Claims Money & Gifts Are Being Used To Buy Votes
Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah
Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah
Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface
Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface
'You And I': Zomato Welcomes Swiggy After Company's Listing At NSE
'You And I': Zomato Welcomes Swiggy After Company's Listing At NSE

According to the IMD, the rainfall is likely in the city, and light rainfall is anticipated till November 15. The weather department said that rainfall is likely in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of the Bay of Bengal continues to have an impact on the weather system (patterns). Today, scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka, coastal and hilly regions of the state. Meanwhile, scattered moderate rainfall is predicted in North Interior Karnataka.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms
article-image

Weather forecast for November 14

Bengaluru is predicted to receive light rainfall on Thursday (November 14) with lightning and thunderstorms. The city will likely witness the sunrise at 6:18 am and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 16 km/h.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah

Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah

Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility &...

Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility &...

Supreme Court Set To Pronounce Verdict On 'Bulldozer Justice' Emphasising Illegal Property...

Supreme Court Set To Pronounce Verdict On 'Bulldozer Justice' Emphasising Illegal Property...

Bihar: PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Darbhanga Today, Unveil Developmental Projects Worth ₹12,100

Bihar: PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Darbhanga Today, Unveil Developmental Projects Worth ₹12,100

Chennai Schools To Remain Closed Today In View Of Heavy Downpour Prediction; Check Weather Updates...

Chennai Schools To Remain Closed Today In View Of Heavy Downpour Prediction; Check Weather Updates...