Bengaluru Weather Update For July 17: Cloudy Sky, Pleasant Temperature & Heavy Rainfall Expected In City

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, July 17 started with pleasant weather, with temperature at 22 degrees centigrade. The maximum temperature in the city is likely stay between 26-27 degrees centigrade while the minimum temperature will drop up to 20.7 degrees centigrade. In Karnataka, Kalaburagi district is expected to experience the highest temperature among all the districts in the state at 31.5 degrees centigrade.

Water logging, electricity cuts, traffic snarls are likely to be common sights in low lying areas that has history of heavy water-logging.

Prediction for July 17- Karnataka

As per IMD, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated Extremely heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts. Scattered heavy to very heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40- 50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu districts. Isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Belagavi, Hassan districts. Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at most places over remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at many places over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.

IMD WARNINGS

IMD has issued an Orange alert in south interior Karnataka and a red alert in Kerala. The weather department has warned fishermen against going fishing on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

Rainfall warnings for Karnataka by IMD

Extremely very heavy Rainfall Warning

Extremely very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Coastal Karnataka on July 17.

Very Heavy rainfall Warning during rest of July

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka from July 18-20. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at a few places over South Interior Karnataka on July 17-18. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka on July 19-20.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For Bengaluru

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka from July 17 -20.