Bengaluru Weather Update: Heat And Humidity Likely To Rise In City; Check Full Forecast Here

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today | Representative Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is experiencing intense heat and clear skies on Friday, March 6, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06:33 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06:29 PM. As March unfolds, the state is settling into dry and warm weather. According to the IMD, morning temperatures are still low but daytime temperatures will rise across the state.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Dry and sunny weather is likely to continue across the state of #Karnataka, with a possible increase in maximum temperatures."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 75 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 162, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | IMD

IMD advisory

The state is already experiencing summer-like conditions. The minimum temperatures have increased by 3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to increase in March. The weather agency has warned that a harsh summer is expected in most regions of Karnataka, including Koppal, Raichur, and Karwar. Residents are being advised to take precautions as they can experience an increase in temperatures during the afternoon.

Weather update for March 7

According to the weather department’s forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 35 per cent.