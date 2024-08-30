Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In City, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Today | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipated cooler weather in the city as light to moderate rainfall is likely to hit the city's mainland on Friday. The city saw sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:32 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 21 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures are expected to be 27 degree Celsius.

The humidity is expected to be 79 per cent and the skies are expected to be cloudy today. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west direction at a speed of 23 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 16.0, which indicates good visibility in the area.

Rainfall is expected in the city and adjoining areas

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur and is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning. However, a red alert has been issued in coastal regions. The residents are advised to avoid wandering near the shore and only step out of their houses if required. Meanwhile, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka districts have received orange alerts, as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of the region.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heaviest rainfall today, #RedAlert has been issued by IMD and heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD."

Weather forecast on August 31

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall will likely occur on August 31 in Karnataka's capital city. Similar conditions are predicted to occur in the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.