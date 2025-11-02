 Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning On November 2; Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Region Of Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning On November 2; Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Region Of Karnataka

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning On November 2; Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Region Of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather |

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, November 1, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak
Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Dies In Kandivali After Scooter Crash During WhatsApp Video Call
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers
EPFO 2025 Update, Government Launches New Employee Enrollment Scheme — A Second Chance For Workers

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Cloudy and dry weather is likely across the state. Scattered light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain are likely over coastal & north interior districts from November 4 to 6."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30 which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Drizzles As Rain Persists Across Maharashtra
article-image

IMD advisory

Rainfall can cause temporary disruptions to electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era...

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Feudal-Era...

Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off...

Kashmir Marathon 2.0: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Jointly Flag Off...

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning On November 2; Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Region Of...

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning On November 2; Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Region Of...

Caught On Camera: Class 6 Girl Jumps From 4th Floor Of Jaipur School, Dies On Spot

Caught On Camera: Class 6 Girl Jumps From 4th Floor Of Jaipur School, Dies On Spot

Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air As AQI Touches 421, Enters 'Severe' Category

Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air As AQI Touches 421, Enters 'Severe' Category