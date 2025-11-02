Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning On November 2; Light Rainfall Is Predicted In These Region Of Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather |

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, November 1, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Cloudy and dry weather is likely across the state. Scattered light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain are likely over coastal & north interior districts from November 4 to 6."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30 which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

Rainfall can cause temporary disruptions to electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.