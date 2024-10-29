 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle, Know Temperatures, Humidity & AQI
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle, Know Temperatures, Humidity & AQI

The city is expected to experience light drizzle on Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather On October 29 | X

Bengaluru: The city is set to witness a light drizzle on Wednesday (October 29). The skies are expected to be partly cloudy and it is likely to remain the same throughout the day. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level is expected to be around 65 per cent . The wind is expected to blow from the West at a speed of 11 Km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. The sky promises to rain today, so do not forget to keep your umbrellas if you plan to go outside.

Today's weather forecast

Today, moderate rainfall with thunder is likely to occur in coastal areas, hilly regions, south interior districts, and coastal and hilly areas of Karnataka. Meanwhile, dry air is likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka.

Taking the IMD as the source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said,"Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 31 and November 1, while the rest of the days are likely to receive less rainfall."

Weather forecast for October 30

The city is expected to see the sunrise at 06:13 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:54 pm on Thursday, October 30. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city whereas a yellow alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is predicted with thunderstorms and lightning.

The residents will likely experience the minimum and maximum temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy and the wind is expected to blow from the Southwest at a speed of 8 km/h.

