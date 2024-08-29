Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City Set To Experience Cooler Temperatures Says IMD; Light Rainfall Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The Silicon City of India saw sunrise at 6:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:32 pm on Thursday. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 21 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 26 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cooler weather with light rainfall throughout the day. The humidity is expected to be 78 per cent, higher than on Wednesday. Cloudy skies are expected, with a steady westerly wind blowing at 24 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be 15.0, indicating good visibility.

Rainfall is expected in the city and surrounding areas

According to the IMD, light rainfall is expected along with gusty winds, thunder, and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for coastal regions. Residents are advised to avoid going near the shore and to only leave their houses if necessary. In addition, yellow alerts have been issued the North Interior Karnataka and the South Interior Karnataka districts due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall in many parts of the region.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected till August 31 in Malnadu districts adjoining coastal & coastal districts of the state."

Weather forecast on August 30

According to the IMD, the city will likely see the sunrise 06:09 am and the sun will likely set at 6:32 pm. The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. Light to moderate rainfall will likely occur with overcast skies, thunder and lightning. The wind will likely blow from the West at 24 km/h.