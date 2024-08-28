Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Showers In City, Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department said, the city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The Silicon City of India saw a sunrise at 06:08 am, and the sun is likely to set at 6:33 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the citizens will experience cooler weather.

The humidity is expected to be 78 per cent. The skies are likely to remain cloudy throughout the day, and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West at a speed of 23 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is predicted to be 15.0, which indicates good visibility in the city.

Rainfall is expected in the city and adjoining areas

The IMD predicts that citizens will likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds, lightning and thunder. However, an orange alert has been issued for coastal areas. It is advised that the locals stay away from the shoreline and only step out of their homes when absolutely necessary. Meanwhile, yellow alerts are in place for the districts of North and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is likely to hit the mainland.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared information related to weather on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast & #Warnings:(Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain with gusty winds accompanied by thundershowers and scattered heavy & very heavy rains are expected over Malnadu districts adjoining Coastal and coastal districts of the state, #OrangeAlert issued by IMD."

Weather forecast on August 29

According to the IMD, the city will likely see sunrise at 6:09 am and the sun will likely set at 6:32 pm on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius.