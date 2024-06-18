Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Will Experience Rainfall, Says IMD; Pleasent Temperature Predicted

Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Will Experience Rainfall, Says IMD | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru saw a sunrise at 5:54 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:47 pm. In the early morning of Tuesday, the temperature was hovering in between 21°C to 24°C with an average humidity level of 69 per cent. According to the local weather department, the city's temperature can rise up to 30°C and the minimum temperature can drop down to 21°C, respectively.

According to a local weather report, the humidity level can go up to 85 per cent. The wind can blow at a maximum speed of 18 kmph and a minimum speed of 13 kmph. Plan your day and explore the astounding beauty of nature nestled in Karnataka.

Bengaluru weather of 18 June | IMD

The sky seems to be cloudy by now but according to the India Meteorological Department prediction, it is expected to become more cloudy and the city is likely to experience rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms today. The precipitation level can go up to 100 per cent with a total amount of 8.6mm.

Weather forecast report of 19 June

On Wednesday, the city will rise up at 5:56 am and is expected to set at 6:49 pm. There is expected to see a clear sky with no rainfall. Whereas the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west. In Bengaluru, the maximum speed of wind can go up to 29 kmph and the minimum speed can go up to 22 kmph. The average humidity level is expected to be 75 per cent and maximum level can be 90 per cent.