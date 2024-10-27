Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know AQI, Humidity & More

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city that witnessed the Sunrise at 06:12 am is set to experience light rainfall in the city. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees on Sunday (October 27).

The humidity level is expected to be around 51 per cent . The wind is expected to blow from the Northwest at a speed of 13 Km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

The city is expected to witness the Sunset at 5:55. Moderate showers is expected in South Interior Karnataka, coastal areas and hilly districts. Meanwhile scattered showers with dry air are likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka. Today, the sky promises to rain today, so do not forget to keep your umbrellas if you plan to go outside.

Taking the source from IMD, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and said, "Moderate rainfall is expected in the southern hinterland, coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are expected over north interior districts. #KSNDMC."

Weather forecast for October 28

The city is expected to witness the Sunrise at 06:12 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:54 pm on Monday, October 28. The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely to range around 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity is expected to range between 60 and 70 per cent. The wind is predicted to blow from the West at a speed of 11 Km/h and the skies are expected to be partly cloudy.