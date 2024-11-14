Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City; Know Temperatures, AQI & More

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The city is set to witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday (November 14) and the sunrise at 06:18 am. The sunset is anticipated at 5:50 pm. The lowest temperature is anticipated to be approximately 20 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature is projected to be roughly 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecasts that the city will experience partly cloudy skies until Friday, November 15. The average temperature is likely to range around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 77 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the East at a speed of 16 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 19.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is likely in the city with thunderstorms and lightning. The weather department said that rainfall is likely in these regions because the cyclone activity in the central part of the Bay of Bengal continues to have an impact on the weather system (patterns).

Today, scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka, coastal and hilly regions of the state. Meanwhile, scattered moderate rainfall is predicted in North Interior Karnataka.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rainfall is likely to be in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, scattered to moderate rains are expected over North Interior Karnataka till November 15.