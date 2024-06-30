Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall Today, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall On June 30 | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city woke up with an average temperature of 24°C. It saw sunrise at 5:56 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 60 per cent. Meanwhile, the maximum level can go up to 81 per cent.

As per the local weather report, the wind will blow from the southwest direction and is expected to blow at an average speed of 16 kmph and the maximum speed can go up to of 21 kmph. The Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 28, which indicates good air quality in the city.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall On June 30 | IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall is expected in the city. The sky appears to be clear yet but it is expected to be mostly cloudy today. Whereas the city will experience relief from warm weather as the temperature is expected to be less than on Saturday. The humidity level is also expected to be less than previous days.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall On June 30 | IMD

Weather forecast report for July 1

On Monday, the city is expected to wake up with a clear sky at 5:57 and set at 6:50 pm with the temperatures hovering between 22°C and 24°C. Meanwhile, the average humidity level is expected to be 73 per cent. According to the local weather department, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west at an average speed of 24 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 21°C to 28°C. As per the local weather department, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy and scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is also likely to appear.