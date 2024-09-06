Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rain In City, Check Temperatures, Humidity, AQI & More

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in the city with generally cloudy skies on Friday. Residents are likely to experience a minimum of 29 degree Celsius on Friday. The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:27 pm. The humidity is expected to be 72 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West direction at a speed of 23 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 17.0, which indicates good visibility in the surroundings.

Today's weather

The IMD predicts light rain in the city. Meanwhile, Coastal areas of Karnataka will likely witness heavy rainfall and is expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning till September 9. No rain alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report. It noted, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains till September 9 and less intensity of rains in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for September 7

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius on Saturday. The humidity is likely to be 76 per cent and the wind will blow steadily from the West at a speed of 21 km/h.