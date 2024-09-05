Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Light Rains, Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies with light rains and the minimum temperature is likely to drop down to 21 degree Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degree Celsius on Thursday in the city. The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:28 pm. The humidity is expected to be 72 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West direction at a speed of 23 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 21.0, which indicates good visibility in the surroundings. The skies are expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Today's weather

The IMD issued light rain in the city. Coastal areas of Karnataka will likely witness heavy rainfall, which is expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in these regions. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and noted, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains till September 7 and less intensity of rains in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast on September 6

According to the IMD the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. Scattered showers will likely occur and the skies will likely remain cloudy throughout the day.