Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall & Gusty Winds, No Alert Issued

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall and cooler temperatures in the city on Monday. Despite the expected showers, no rain alerts have been issued in the city. The minimum temperature is likely to be 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 27 degree Celsius.

Today, the city saw sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:30 pm. The humidity is expected to be 78 per cent and it is expected to be lower than on Sunday. The skies are expected to be cloudy for whole day and the wind is expected to blow from the West at a 27 km/h speed. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at .0, which indicates good visibility in the surroundings.

IMD predicted rainfall in the city and adjoining areas

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall with a precipitation level of 3.0mm are likely to occur and are expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning. The weather department has issued an orange alert in coastal regions and a yellow alert in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of the region. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and noted, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heaviest rainfall today, #OrangeAlert has been issued by IMD."

Weather forecast for September 3

According to the local weather department, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. The city will likely witness sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun will likely to set at 6:29 pm.