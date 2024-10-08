Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Bengaluru Rains | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall in the city, which is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Tuesday (October 8). The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 21°C and 29°C, respectively. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southeast direction at a speed of 13 km/h. The average temperature is predicted to be around 24°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 115.0, which indicates poor air quality in the city.

IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Tuesday

Bengaluru witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am and likely to set at 06:05 pm. The average humidity is expected to be higher than on Monday and it is expected to hover around 70%. A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The weather department has issued an orange for South Interior Karnataka as very heavy rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. Today, no weather alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka. Scattered moderate rain with scattered thunderstorms is likely in North Interior Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a weather report for the upcoming five days in X and wrote, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds today, the rains are likely to be less in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Meanwhile, the South hinterland is predicted to experience heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 20°C and 28°C.