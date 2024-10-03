 Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is predicted to experience intermittent moderate rainfall. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 28 degree Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 28.0.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Rains | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted intermittent moderate rainfall in the city for Thursday (October 3). The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and maximum around 28 degrees Celsius. Today, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west direction at a speed of 14 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be 28, which indicates good air quality in the city. Today's forecast promises rains so its advisable to plan the day accordingly.

IMD predicts rainfall

Bengaluru witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and sunset is expected at 6:08 pm. The temperature is expected to drop to around 22°C at the time. Today, the average humidity level is expected to be more than Wednesday and it is expected to be around 70 per cent.

The average temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy. The IMD has predicted rains of 7.4 mm. No alert has been issued for coastal areas. A yellow alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka for Thursday and Friday as heavy rains with thunderstorms, lightning and squall are predicted in these regions. Meanwhile, widespread moderate rain as well as scattered rains are likely with thunderstorms in coastal districts of Karnataka.

FPJ Shorts
Dramatic Rescue! UFC’s Ottman Azaitar Saves MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz from Drowning in Hawaii; Video
Dramatic Rescue! UFC’s Ottman Azaitar Saves MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz from Drowning in Hawaii; Video
'You Are Insulting Our Hard Work..' UGC NET Aspirants Call Out NTA For Irresponsible Behavior! Floods X & Facebook With Request To Release Results
'You Are Insulting Our Hard Work..' UGC NET Aspirants Call Out NTA For Irresponsible Behavior! Floods X & Facebook With Request To Release Results
'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri
'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri
KRN Heat Exchangers IPO Debut With 118% Premium; Investors Rejoice Hefty Profit After Listing
KRN Heat Exchangers IPO Debut With 118% Premium; Investors Rejoice Hefty Profit After Listing
Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Average Temperature Around 24°C, AQI In Moderate Category
article-image

Weather forecast for October 4

The city is predicted to exprience moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning on Friday. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to be 20 degree and 28 degree Celsius.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Nuh, Hold Vijay Sankalp...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Nuh, Hold Vijay Sankalp...

'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri

'Jai Mata Di!' PM Modi Extends Wishes To Citizens On The Occasion Of Navratri

Karnataka: Controversy Erupts As Mysuru Authority Accepts Plot Return By CM Siddaramaiah's Wife B M...

Karnataka: Controversy Erupts As Mysuru Authority Accepts Plot Return By CM Siddaramaiah's Wife B M...

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted...

Delhi Crime: Doctor Shot Dead By 2 Teenagers Inside Hospital In Jaitpur, Police Suspect Targeted...