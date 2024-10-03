Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Rains | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted intermittent moderate rainfall in the city for Thursday (October 3). The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and maximum around 28 degrees Celsius. Today, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west direction at a speed of 14 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be 28, which indicates good air quality in the city. Today's forecast promises rains so its advisable to plan the day accordingly.

IMD predicts rainfall

Bengaluru witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and sunset is expected at 6:08 pm. The temperature is expected to drop to around 22°C at the time. Today, the average humidity level is expected to be more than Wednesday and it is expected to be around 70 per cent.

🌧️☔ Rainfall Map from Yesterday shared for BENGALURU

Widespread moderate showers across West and North West Bengaluru and parts of East Bengaluru.#BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/pUfLoZBgUm — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 3, 2024

The average temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy. The IMD has predicted rains of 7.4 mm. No alert has been issued for coastal areas. A yellow alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka for Thursday and Friday as heavy rains with thunderstorms, lightning and squall are predicted in these regions. Meanwhile, widespread moderate rain as well as scattered rains are likely with thunderstorms in coastal districts of Karnataka.

Weather forecast for October 4

The city is predicted to exprience moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning on Friday. The minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to be 20 degree and 28 degree Celsius.