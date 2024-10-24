Bengaluru Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Two Days, Know Humidity, AQI & More

Bengaluru Rainfall | AFP

Bengaluru: The city is under a yellow alert until Friday, October 25, as heavy rain continues to fall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 19 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday (October 24).

The humidity level is expected to be around 75 per cent . The city, which has been witnessing persistent rainfall for a week, resulted in the breach of two lakes in the Yelahanka region of North Bengaluru, resulting in floods in several regions and traffic congestion.

The weather department advised residents to avoid traveling and not to roam around rivers and seas. The wind is expected to blow from the West at 10 Km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 34, which indicates good air quality in the city and its adjoining areas.

The city saw the sunrise at 06:11 am and likely to set at 05:56 pm. A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for South Interior Karnataka and coastal reigns, but no alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka. According to the IMD, the South Interior of Karnataka is set to witness heavy rainfall due to the North-East monsoon, which has been active in Southern parts of Karnataka as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shared the weather report for the next five days on X and noted, "Heavy rain with thunder & lightning & gusty winds is expected over Malnadu districts adjoining coastal & coastal districts of the state. Heavy rain with thunder & lightning & gusty winds is expected for south interior districts today."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the intensity of rainfall will decrease after October 25. In the upcoming days, the skies are expected to be cloudy, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely ranging around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.