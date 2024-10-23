Bengaluru Rainfall: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Garden City, Schools Remain Closed Today

Bengaluru Rainfall: | File

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Garden City. Heavy precipitation, accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms and lightning, will likely occur on Wednesday. The government declared a holiday for primary and high schools in the city for October 23. However, pre-university, post-graduate, diploma and engineering colleges will function as usual.

The minimum and the maximum temperatures will likely range between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range between 68 per cent. The weather department advised residents to avoid traveling and not roam around rivers and seas. The wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 8 Km/h.

Rainy weather is expected to continue in Bengaluru today! 🌧️ Keep those umbrellas handy and stay safe on the roads. 🌂 #BengaluruRains #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/n0jfEuywW4 — Weather & Radar India (@WeatherRadar_IN) October 23, 2024

IMD predicted heavy rainfall

The city saw the sunrise at 06:11 am and likely to set at 05:56 pm. A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions, and it is likely to be accompanied by squalls, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has shared the weather report for the next five days on X and noted, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds today, the rains are likely to be less in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce after October 24. The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely range between 19 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.