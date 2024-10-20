 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour In The Silicon Valley Of India, Wind To Blow From Southeast
Bengaluru, which has been witnessing persistent rainfall since October 16, is set to experience heavy rainfall on Sunday. The city's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Silicon Valley of India on Sunday. The minimum temperature of the city is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. According to the (IMD), the city has been witnessing persistent rainfall since October 16 and the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in a few days.

The downpour in the city is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Despite heavy rain, residents will not get relief from humidity as the average level of humidity is expected to be around 76 per cent, and it is likely to remain the same for a whole day.

Heavy rainfall is expected for Sunday

Today, the city woke up at 06:11 AM and the sun is expected to set at 17:58 PM. The total amount of rainfall is expected to be 17.3mm and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 68.0, which indicates fine air quality in the city and its adjoining areas. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southwest at a speed of 8 km/h.

The weather department issued a yellow alert in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is likely to occur with lightning, thunderstorms, gusty winds and squalls. Meanwhile, no warning has been issued for coastal areas for today.

Taking the IMD as a source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and stated, "Heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Malnadu districts adjoining coastal & coastal districts of the state. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning and gusty winds are expected for south interior districts."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD, due to the depression of air pressure in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, the city has been experiencing heavy downpours since October 16. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the upcoming days, but it will decrease after October 24.

