Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, Average Temperatures To Hover Around 23 Degrees Celsius

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city, which is set to witness light rainfall on Tuesday (November 5), saw the Sunrise at 06:15 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:52 pm. The average temperature is likely to range around 23 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level is expected to be around 57 per cent . Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at a speed of 16 km/h, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 92.0, which indicates good fine air quality in the city and its surrounding areas.

Morning cumulus fractus going through Bengaluru

Even though this means thundershowers, the cape is just too low for it to grow

Isolated rains expected till this weekend#BengaluruRains@namma_vjy @Nammahavamana @ravikeerthi22 pic.twitter.com/Bm7lUE3LPL — Vansh weather (@Vanshweather) November 5, 2024

Today's weather forecast

Today partly cloudy skies is expected and it is likely to remain same throughout the day. According to the IMD, coastal areas, hilly regions, and south interior districts of Karnataka are expected to experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Meanwhile, dry air is likely to prevail in North Interior Karnataka.

Taking the IMD as the source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said, "Moderate rain with thundershowers and gusty winds is expected over coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state. Thunder and lightning for southern interior districts on November 8 and 9."

ಮುಂದಿನ 5 ದಿನಗಳ#ಮಳೆ#ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ಮತ್ತು #ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆಗಳು: (ಮೂಲ: IMD)

ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಕರಾವಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕರಾವಳಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೊಂದಿಕೊಂಡಂತ ಮಲೆನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಗುಡುಗು ಮಿಂಚು ಮತ್ತು ಜೋರಾದ ಗಾಳಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಾಧಾರಣ ಮಳೆಯಾಗುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಿದೆ.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 8 ಮತ್ತು 9 ರಂದು ಗುಡುಗು ಮಿಂಚು ಮತ್ತು pic.twitter.com/vloovjDHlw — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) November 5, 2024

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD, the city is set it expected to experience more rainfall in the upcoming days. The intensity of rainfall will increase from Saturday, November 9, in various parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Belgaum, Raichur, Vijayanagara and Chikkaballapur.