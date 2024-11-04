 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, AQI Stands At 56.0
The city is expected to experience light rainfall on Monday. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to range around 28 degrees Celsius.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city is set to witness light rainfall on Monday (November 4). The skies are expected to be partly cloudy and it is likely to remain the same throughout the day. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. The city saw the Sunrise at 06:14 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:52 pm.

The humidity level is expected to be around 62 per cent . Today, the wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 14 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 56.0, which indicates good fine air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. Regular workouts can be done, but today, the sky promises to rain, so do not forget to keep umbrellas if you plan to go outside.

Today's weather forecast

Today, light rainfall with scattered thunder is likely to occur in the city. According to the IMD, coastal areas, hilly regions, south interior districts, and coastal and hilly areas of Karnataka are expected to experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, scattered moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning are likely to occur. Taking the IMD as the source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and said,"Moderate rain with thundershowers and gusty winds is expected across the state. #KSNDMC."

Weather forecast for November 5

The city is expected to see the sunrise at 06:15 am and the Sunset is expected at 5:52 pm on Tuesday, November 5. The citizens will likely to experience the minimum and maximum temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy and the wind is expected to blow from the East at a speed of 14 km/h. The average humidity level is predicted to range between 60 and 65 per cent.

