Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience light rainfall on Sunday (November 17). The citizens witnessed sunrise at 06:19 am. The sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are predicted in the city.

The temperature will probably vary around 25 degrees Celsius on average. The humidity is forecasted to be about 68 per cent. It is anticipated that the wind will come from the East at 16 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be 48.0, showing good air quality in the city and surrounding areas.

Today's weather forecast

The IMD states that rainfall is expected in these areas due to the influence of cyclone activity in the central Bay of Bengal on the weather patterns. Today, there will be scattered moderate rainfall with thundershowers expected in South Interior Karnataka, along with coastal and hilly regions. In the meantime, isolated showers are expected in North Interior Karnataka today, with dry conditions expected for the rest of the days.

Prediction of weather conditions on November 18.

As per the weather department, the city will experience sunrise at 06:20 am and the sun is predicted to set at 5:50 pm on Monday (November 18). The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 19 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasted that there will be a decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the upcoming days.