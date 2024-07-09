 Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Overcast Skies, Says IMD
Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Overcast Skies, Says IMD

According to the IMD, light to moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today, especially in coastal cities of the state. On Monday, heavy rainfall was seen in most parts of Bengaluru, including Peenya, Ullal, and others.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today | The Weather Channel

On Monday, the garden city saw heavy rainfall in northern and western parts of the state, including Nagarbhavi, Ullal, and Rajajinagar. Today, the intensity of the precipitation is expected to be lower than on Monday. The city woke up at 5:59 am with an average temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, and the Sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, the citizens will experience an average humidity of 71 percent.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an update on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days On July 8, 10, 11 & 12, it is likely to rain heavily in the coastal districts of the state. #Orrangealert has been issued by IMD and heavy rain is expected on July 9." The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west with a speed of 16 km/h and the maximum speed can go up to 23 km/h.

Bengaluru Weather Today

Bengaluru Weather Today | IMD

Weather forecast for July 10

On Wednesday, the city is expected to wake up at 6:00 am and the Sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm. The wind is expected to blow from the west with a maximum speed of 21 km/h. Residents will experience heavy rainfall, but they will not get relief from the humidity. According to the IMD, residents are advised to stay in their homes and not to venture out unnecessarily, as heavy to hefty rainfall is expected with scattered thunderstorms and lightning.

