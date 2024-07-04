Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light Showers, Pleasant Atmosphere Expected

Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Will Experience Light Showers | X

Bengaluru: The city saw sunrise at 5:57 am with average temperatures between 21°C to 25°C, and the sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 21°C and 28°C. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky is expected to be cloudy, similar to Wednesday. However, the level of humidity is expected to decrease to 74 percent, providing some relief from the previous day's 80 per cent. The wind will blow steadily from the west at a speed of 23 km/h and can decrease to 14 km/h.

Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Will Experience Light Showers | IMD

Light showers are expected today

According to the local weather department, light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in the city today. The average humidity level is expected to be 67 per cent. Meanwhile, the precipitation is expected to be 1.5mm. The sky appears to be clear now, but it is expected to be cloudy today and remain overcast throughout the day.

Weather forecast for July 5

On Friday, the city is expected to wake up at 5:58 am and set at 6:50 pm. According to the IMD, the citizens will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. The sky is expected to remain cloudy all day. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at 18 km/h.