Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall With Cloudy Skies In City & Surrounding Areas

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city witnessed sunrise at 06:07 am and is likely to set at 6:41 pm on Thursday. According to the IMD, the city is likely to experience heavy rainfall, whereas a yellow alert has been issued for the coastal areas, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 22 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius.

The Silicon City has been experiencing heavy rainfall with cloudy skies, which is set to continue on Independence Day, according to the India Meteorological Department. Today, the wind is likely to blow steadily from the South at a speed of 6km/h. The humidity is likely to hover around 76 per cent and Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 25.0, which indicates a good AQI and clear visibility in the city.

Today's weather forecast in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department issued rain alerts in the Coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in these areas. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered to moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rain is expected today with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning over the southern interior districts of the state. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD, from August 16."

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall from Friday

According to the IMD, some parts of the city are set to experience isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, scattered heavy rain with gusty winds accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms are expected in coastal and adjoining areas. Riverine people are advised not to wander near the Tungabhadra River as it is flowing above the danger level.