 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated
The city will likely experience light rain until Thursday. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from Friday, as predicted by the IMD. Today the minimum and the maximum temperatures hover between 22 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Bengaluru weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city saw the sunrise at 06:07 am and is likely to set at 6:41 pm on Wednesday. According to the IMD, the city will likely experience light rain until Thursday. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from Friday, as predicted by the IMD. Today, the minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 22 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the sky is expected to remain cloudy and the wind is expected to blow constantly from the East side at a speed of 8 km/h, which is much lower than the speed of the wind on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 35, which indicates adequate quality in the city. The humidity is likely to be around 78 per cent.

Today's weather forecast in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department issued rain alerts in the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated. However, no rain alert has been declared for the coastal areas.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected over the southern interior districts of the state today and tomorrow. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD."

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate Spells Of Rain To Keep Weather Pleasant In Garden City
The IMD predicted heavy downpour from Friday

According to the IMD, some parts of the city will experience isolated heavy rainfall in the upcoming days, with thunderstorms. Meanwhile, scattered heavy rain with gusty winds accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms is expected in coastal and adjoining areas of Karnataka.

