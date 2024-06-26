Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall On Wednesday | X

Bengaluru: On Wednesday, the city saw sunrise at 5:56 am, and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm with an average humidity level of 72 percent, whereas the maximum level can go up to 86 per cent, which means residents of the city will experience the same level of humidity like on Tuesday. As per the local weather report, the wind will blow from the south west direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 23 kmph and maximum speed can go up to of 29 kmph.

IMD issues orange alert for June 26 and June 27

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the city and other districts in the southern region of Karnataka. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy today. Whereas the city will experience relief from warm weather as heavy rainfall is predicted.

IMD issued orange alert especially in the region of North Karnataka. The weather agency issues orange alert for coastal Karnataka regions, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, as heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm is likely to appear on June 26 and June 27.

Weather forecast report for June 27

On Thursday, the city will wake up with a clear sky at 5:56 and set at 6:49 pm. In the early morning, the temperatures are expected to hover around 21°C to 24 °C. In the southern part of Karnataka, heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal part of Karnataka. The maximum speed of wind can go up to 31 kmph and it will blow from the west and the minimum speed can drop down to 21 kmph. Local weather department warned fishermen to avoid going near sea.