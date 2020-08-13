Bengaluru violence latest updates: Forensics team at DJ Halli police station

Kumaraswamy demands strict action against those found guilty
No one is above the law and strict action must be taken against those responsible for the attack on police station and vandalism, said Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence. "No religion or community is above the law. Anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land should be punished. The government must take tough action against vandals. It must ensure that such incidents don't recur in future," Kumaraswamy's tweet read.
Karnataka Congress sets up fact-finding committee to visit affected areas
Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to visit the violence-hit areas in Bengaluru and condemned the incident which claimed three lives and left 60 police personnel injured. "Have set up a Congress Fact Finding committee to visit the areas that saw violence in Bengaluru. Karnataka Congress unequivocally condemns the violence that happened. Also, no one has the right to hurt religious sentiments. For us, peace & harmony in Bengaluru is of utmost importance," a tweet by the party's state unit president DK Shivakumar read.
Sec 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on Aug 15
Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place, had been imposed in the entire city on Wednesday after violence broke out in some parts of the city over a derogatory social media post. Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant had on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.
FIR filed against 17 main accused in 11th August Bengaluru violence
FIR has been filed against 17 main accused in violence that took place on August 11.
Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conduct flag-march within DJ Halli police station limits in Bengaluru
