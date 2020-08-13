Bengaluru violence latest updates: Forensics team at DJ Halli police station

No one is above the law and strict action must be taken against those responsible for the attack on police station and vandalism, said Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday in connection with the Bengaluru violence. "No religion or community is above the law. Anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land should be punished. The government must take tough action against vandals. It must ensure that such incidents don't recur in future," Kumaraswamy's tweet read.