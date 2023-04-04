Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to technical glitch

Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport | File Photo

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi made an emergency landing in Rajiv Gandhi international airport in Telangana on Tuesday due to technical issue, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

According to the reports, flight 6E897 departed from Bengaluru but was redirected to Hyderabad airport and landed there at 6.15 am.

The DCGA, a report in Hindustan Times stated, said all 137 passengers aboard the flight are safe.

The report quoted a senior official as saying that the DCGA has launched a probe into the matter while further information regarding the incident is yet to be divulged.

This is breaking story, further details awaited