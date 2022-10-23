Bengaluru-Varanasi Indigo flight does a go-around before landing; lands safely in second attempt

Indigo's Varanasi-bound flight from Bengaluru fails landing; lands safely in second attempt |

Indigo's Bengaluru to Varanasi flight (Flight 6E968) made an unsuccessful landing on the first attempt at Varanasi airport.

As per one of the passengers, it remained in the air for 10 minutes and landed safely on the second attempt. The captain of the flight announced that the landing was unsuccessful as the flight was unstable.

A goaround happens when the aircraft is unable to land and the pilot feels there could be a safety risk. Indigo has not yet offered official comment.