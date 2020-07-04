Bengaluru under 33-hr lockdown ‘with no exceptions’

Bengaluru: With Karnataka's capital city reporting an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has put the city under a tough 33-hour-long lockdown ‘with no exceptions’ starting 8 pm on Saturday.

The lockdown will start at 8 pm on Saturday and conclude at 5 am Monday, Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao said.

He requested citizens to stay at home and not ask for exceptions, saying the strict lockdown is being imposed for everybody's interest.

"Lockdown starts at 8 pm on Saturday and concludes at 5 am Monday in Bangalore city. Respected citizens, just stay home and don’t ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody’s interest, heavens won’t fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self-discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday," Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 1172 fresh Covid-19 cases even as the total mounted to 8345 with 129 deaths. Karnataka on Saturday reported a record 42 Covid-related deaths taking the toll to 335.

According to the Government’s health bulletin, 1839 fresh Covid cases were reported on Saturday with Bengaluru alone recording 1172 cases.

Meanwhile, 32 students who sat for the SSLC exam in Karnataka have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, according to an official statement from the government. The students had taken their exams between June 25 and July 3 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Over 80 students are in home quarantine.

More than 7.60 lakh students wrote the exam. A report from the govt stated that 3,911 students did not attend the exams as they were in containment zones.

In another development, a 65-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, collapsed and died on the road outside his house while he was waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Bengaluru’s civic body’s Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the man was walking from his home to the end of the road, where an ambulance was waiting when he collapsed and breathed his last.

Officials claim that the man wanted to walk to the end of the road and board the ambulance as he did not want the vehicle to come near his house. “He was scared of what his neighbours would say and what they would talk about his family if they found out that he had COVID-19,” a senior BBMP official was quoted in the media.

Officials say that the man may have suffered a cardiac arrest while he walking towards the ambulance.