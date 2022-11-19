Bengaluru: Two students booked for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at a college event 'just for fun'

Two students booked for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at a college event 'just for fun'. | Twitter

Bengaluru: Two students have been booked for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at a college event 'just for fun'. The video clip of it has been doing the rounds on social media. The incident took place on Thursday when the students had gathered to prepare for an event at Marathahalli's New Horizon College of Engineering.

In the viral video, a boy and a girl are allegedly seen shouting 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans during the event at the college. While the other students take objection and try to stop them.

The students were picked up and questioned. During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans 'for fun' and they didn’t have any other intentions.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the students at the Marathahalli Police Station under Sections 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)B (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code.