Bengaluru traffic hack! Doctor leaves car, covers 3 kilometre on foot to reach Manipal Hospitals for crucial surgery

Bengaluru traffic are no lesser than what Mumbai hosts on the Western Express Highway! Memes and jokes keep going viral on social media when it's about traffic congestion on lanes of these metropolitan cities.

In a recent case that's in buzz since late August, a medical expert managed to ditch his car and run for kilometre long to avoid road congestion. NDTV reported that Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30 when he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch. He was later seen covering three kilometre by his own foot rather than waiting for long amidst horns and signals.

It was noted that the doctor reached on time for the surgery of a female patient. When the team were ready with initial arrangements for the procedure, Nandakumar arrived as scheduled to take things ahead. Report suggested that the surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.