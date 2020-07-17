Bengaluru top cop in quarantine

Bengaluru
Karnataka on Friday reported 3,693 fresh Covid-19 cases even as Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao went into home quarantine after his driver tested positive. He will be tested for the virus on Monday — the fifth time in recent months.
Of the fresh cases, Bengaluru reported 2,208 cases and 75 Covid-related deaths. Overall, the state has 55,115 Covid cases and 1,147 deaths as on Friday.
Bengaluru is becoming a worry and the lockdown is not helping. While India’s Covid case doubling rate is 21 days, in Karnataka it is just 10 days, the highest among big states in the country.
Cases doubling in 10 days is an indication the infection is spreading fast, according to experts.
The state has been witnessing a sharp rise in cases in the past two weeks and has registered a daily growth rate of 7.2%.
Initially, Karnataka had kept its case count low. A month back, it was 18 days while the national average was 12. But from July, the state seems to have lost the battle to Covid.
Experts say in the coming days, positive cases would increase before it touches a peak and then start declining like in the case of Delhi.
Karnataka councillor offers home remedy to kill coronavirus
Bengaluru: As people await with bated breath a human vaccine against coronavirus amid home remedies suggested by different people, a Congress councillor in Karnataka has come up with a novel recipe to tackle the virus -- rum and half-fried eggs, sunny side up.
His recommendation to beat coronavirus through a video had went viral before Thursday. "Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes," said Ravichandra Gatti, a councillor in Ullal town near Mangaluru, in the viral video.
