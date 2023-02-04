Bengaluru to get Vande Metro along with ongoing railway projects

Vande Metro - Representative image |

Bengaluru: One of India's major urban cities, Bengaluru is all set to get the Vande Metro according to South Western Railway (SWR) General Manager Sanjeev Kishore. The ongoing railway projects in the city, including the doubling and quadrupling of lines and the construction of infrastructure to maintain Vande Bharat trains, will aid in the launch of Vande Metro.

Vande Metro, a faster and longer-ranging local train, will also serve towns within a 100 km radius of Bengaluru, such as Tumakuru and Hindupur.

No plans to build terminal at Hejjala said Kishore

Kishore mentioned that yard remodelling works at the KSR Bengaluru railway station might be completed by June 2023, although there are no plans to build a terminal at Hejjala.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh stated that the railway will extend cooperation to improve access to SMVT Baiyappanahalli but it is up to the BBMP to submit detailed plans.

No unresolved coordination issues between SWR and Railway Infrastructure Development Company, said Kishore

'The SWR has no unresolved coordination issues with the Railway Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) building the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, although some complex issues need to be escalated to the zonal authorities,' said Kishore.

The SWR is also conducting a feasibility study on doubling the Yelahanka-Devanahalli line, with the aim of improving transportation options in the region, he added.

