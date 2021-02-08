Bengaluru: Tamil posters for Sasikala face ire of pro-Kannada outfits

Bengaluru: Just hours before her departure from a posh resort here on Monday, former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala had to face the ire of the members of various pro-Kannada organisations.

On late Sunday, the activists tore down signboards that Sasikala supporters put up outside the resort where she was quarantined after her release from the jail. The posters were vandalised as they were in Tamil even as AIADMK supporters stopped her car and pulled out the party flag which she was sporting.

The police averted a clash by timely intervention.

Later, in a video posted on Twitter, pro-Kannada activists were seen praising Kannada and demanding that only Kannada should be mandatorily spoken in the state.

"She came out of jail after sentence and stayed here. But putting Tamil boards here when she's about to go back today is wrong," a protester told the media.

Language issue has always been a raw nerve in Karnataka. Recently, a pro-Kannada group had demanded that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) should allow no other language films to be released in Karnataka because Darshan’s film Roberrt was facing release issues in Andhra Pradesh.