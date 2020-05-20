Bengaluru Super Sonic: Loud sound not earthquake, says officials

In a tweet, KSNDMC said the seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise, it added.

The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the South. Many people feared it could be a mild tremor as doors and windows shook after the noise.

The Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao told PTI that there was no damage reported anywhere. He said he too came to know from media of the sound heard from the Airport to Hebbagodi here.

However, there were no calls to the police control room regarding any damage. "We have also asked the Air Force Control Room to check if it was a jet or supersonic sound. Bengaluru police are awaiting confirmation from the Air Force," Rao said.